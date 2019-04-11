MML Investors Services LLC Sells 27,362 Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CARBO Ceramics worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 222,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 222,706 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the third quarter valued at $962,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CARBO Ceramics alerts:

CARBO Ceramics stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.77. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. Equities analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRR. Zacks Investment Research raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. CARBO Ceramics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MML Investors Services LLC Sells 27,362 Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/mml-investors-services-llc-sells-27362-shares-of-carbo-ceramics-inc-crr.html.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR).

Receive News & Ratings for CARBO Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARBO Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.