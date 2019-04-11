MKS Instruments (MKSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments benefits from strong demand in Advanced Markets. The segment is winning contracts in areas including ultraviolet and immune lasers, advanced printed circuit boards and analytical instrumentation, primarily from customers based in the United States and Europe. Additionally, MKS Instruments won designs from its Light and Motion Division. Moreover, the addition of Electro Scientific Industries strengthens the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets and expands its addressable market by about $2.2 billion, which is a positive. Further, MKS Instruments continues to invest in semiconductor products like logic devices, 3D NAND and DRAM to benefit from any future opportunities. However, slowdown in the semiconductor capital equipment spending in the near term remains a major concern for the company. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MKSI. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on MKS Instruments to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $97.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.56. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $31,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $40,741,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,293,000 after purchasing an additional 98,788 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

