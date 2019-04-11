Mixin Market Cap Reaches $86.57 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for approximately $196.71 or 0.03918984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market capitalization of $86.57 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00019261 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,082 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

