Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 720 Shares of CME Group Inc (CME)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 336,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in CME Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 58,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,794,880.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,996 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,482. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $153.90 and a one year high of $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

