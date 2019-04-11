Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 73.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,550. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $5,834,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,176. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

