Mirvac Group (MGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,661,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 16,280,000 shares.The stock last traded at A$2.80 ($1.99) and had previously closed at A$2.76 ($1.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.61.

In related news, insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz sold 321,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.93), for a total transaction of A$875,847.44 ($621,168.40).

Mirvac is a leading, diversified Australian property group, with an integrated development and asset management capability. We have 45 years of experience in the property industry and an unmatched reputation for delivering superior products and services across our businesses. Principally located in Australia's four key cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, Mirvac owns and manages assets across the office, retail and industrial sectors, with over $17 billion of assets currently under management.

