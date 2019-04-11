Mirriad Advertising PLC (LON:MIRI) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 129,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 77,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.45.

Get Mirriad Advertising alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/mirriad-advertising-miri-stock-price-up-8-3.html.

Mirriad Advertising Limited, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising solutions to advertisers, content distributors and producers, broadcasters, and brand owners and their agencies. The company offers embedded advertising into video. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, India, Brazil, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.