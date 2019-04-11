Miramar Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 135,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,000. Comcast makes up approximately 4.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,413,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $116,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,076 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 207,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 999,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 849,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 275,746 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $10,205,359.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,080,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $30,039.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,284,720 shares of company stock worth $49,080,076. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

