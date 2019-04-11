Minoan Group (MIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Minoan Group (LON:MIN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.36) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Minoan Group stock remained flat at $GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 295,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. Minoan Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.74 ($0.11).

Minoan Group Plc is a holding and management company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, creation, development and management of hotels and resorts, and in the operation of independent travel businesses, through which it acts as agent in providing a range of services, including transportation, hotel and other accommodation and leisure services.

