Minoan Group (MIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Minoan Group (LON:MIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.36) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON MIN remained flat at $GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday. 295,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,646. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. Minoan Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.74 ($0.11).

Minoan Group Company Profile

Minoan Group Plc is a holding and management company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, creation, development and management of hotels and resorts, and in the operation of independent travel businesses, through which it acts as agent in providing a range of services, including transportation, hotel and other accommodation and leisure services.

