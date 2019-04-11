Millennium Management LLC Takes $7.95 Million Position in Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 312,174 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBPX. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 951,920.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 475,960 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 552.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 480,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,034,000 after buying an additional 406,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 74.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 360,672 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 15,441.4% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 331,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

CBPX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of CBPX stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Continental Building Products Inc has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $39.60.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $36,256.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,957.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Takes $7.95 Million Position in Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/millennium-management-llc-takes-7-95-million-position-in-continental-building-products-inc-cbpx.html.

Continental Building Products Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.