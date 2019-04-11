Millennium Management LLC Sells 572,460 Shares of Dana Inc (DAN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 572,460 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dana by 683.1% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dana by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 target price on Dana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Dana had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/millennium-management-llc-sells-572460-shares-of-dana-inc-dan.html.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.