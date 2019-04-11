Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,392,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Midland States Bancorp worth $31,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,063,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 24.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 19,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $472,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 17,058 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $436,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,086 shares of company stock worth $2,374,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

