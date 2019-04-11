Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $110.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $25,634.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $36,179.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,796,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,760 shares of company stock valued at $606,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,359,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,130,000 after buying an additional 238,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,644,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

