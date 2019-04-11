MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MIN stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $3.99.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

