Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $294,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (BANF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 386.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,816,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

BANF opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.57 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

