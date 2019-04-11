Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 7,417 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 316.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in National Bank were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,954,000 after buying an additional 85,073 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 150,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Bank by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,051,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 94,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National Bank by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In other National Bank news, Director Burney S. Warren III sold 19,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $685,271.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,314.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,898 shares of company stock worth $2,678,707. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

