Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Position in Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 362.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.39.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 94.50% and a negative net margin of 130.44%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 11,987 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $85,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 729,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,554.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 13,335 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $95,878.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,175,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $283,261 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

