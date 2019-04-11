MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRHC. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

TRHC opened at $56.91 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 167.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $79,499.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $421,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,872,940 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. First Analysis raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.33 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.48.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

