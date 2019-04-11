MetaHash (MHC) One Day Volume Tops $3.17 Million

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, MetaHash has traded up 44.7% against the dollar. MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00343420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.01398467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00218845 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001963 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005277 BTC.

About MetaHash

MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. MetaHash's total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins.

The official website for MetaHash is metahash.org . MetaHash's official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

MetaHash Coin Trading

MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

