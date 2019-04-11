Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MESA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,220,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,267,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,348,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $16.41.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

