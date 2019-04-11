Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €105.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.85 ($117.27).

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €99.70 ($115.93) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

