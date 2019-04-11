Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €105.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.85 ($117.27).

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €99.70 ($115.93) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

