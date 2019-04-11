Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Director Emiliano Calemzuk Acquires 120 Shares

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $414.14 per share, with a total value of $49,696.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,339.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MELI stock opened at $514.34 on Thursday. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $257.52 and a fifty-two week high of $527.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -627.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,208,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,692,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,781 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,017,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,119,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 597,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at $110,161,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Mercadolibre to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mercadolibre from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.17.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

