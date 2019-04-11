MEI Pharma (MEIP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MEIP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.97. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,454.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.29%. Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Knott David M now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

