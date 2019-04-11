MEG Energy Corp (MEGEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEGEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised MEG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. 78,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,511. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

