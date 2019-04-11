Medtronic PLC (MDT) Stake Boosted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.39.

NYSE MDT opened at $88.63 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

