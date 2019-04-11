MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,246 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth about $348,961,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth about $137,744,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,463,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,918,000 after purchasing an additional 943,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth about $31,316,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $154.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $14,298,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,286,582.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

