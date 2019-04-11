MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,038,246 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,961,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,744,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,463,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,918,000 after purchasing an additional 943,361 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Consumer Edge upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $14,298,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,286,582.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKC stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $154.48. 131,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,730. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

