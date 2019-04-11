McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $8.02 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 3.0% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,132,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.53. The company had a trading volume of 277,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $84.91 and a one year high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $422.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $8.02 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/mccollum-christoferson-group-llc-has-8-02-million-stake-in-west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst.html.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.