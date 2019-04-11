McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Grows Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned 0.17% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,549,000 after buying an additional 77,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $53,228,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 141,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 151.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 133,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $61.10. 321,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,827. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.18 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/mccollum-christoferson-group-llc-grows-position-in-siteone-landscape-supply-inc-site.html.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.