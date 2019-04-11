Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,704.04).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

On Friday, February 8th, Nathan James McLean Imlach sold 37,224 shares of Mattioli Woods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.60), for a total value of £273,596.40 ($357,502.16).

Shares of LON:MTW opened at GBX 792.50 ($10.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.63 million and a PE ratio of 25.48. Mattioli Woods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 865 ($11.30).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a GBX 6.33 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Mattioli Woods from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/mattioli-woods-plc-mtw-insider-nathan-james-mclean-imlach-buys-450-shares.html.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.