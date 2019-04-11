Matson Inc (MATX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on shares of Matson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Get Matson alerts:

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Chun sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $153,006.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,398 shares of company stock worth $223,086. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,497,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,544,000 after acquiring an additional 268,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,204,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,654,000 after buying an additional 63,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,204,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,654,000 after buying an additional 63,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,667,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,757,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,133,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.