Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 315 ($4.12). Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 272.93 ($3.57).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 277 ($3.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.73. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.