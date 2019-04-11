Markets Today: US stocks erase an early gain, turn lower

The Newest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Get alerts:

11:45 a.m.

Important U.S. stock indexes gave an early profit and were marginally lower in midday trading on Wall Street.

Thursday energy firms and health maintenance fell more than the rest of the market.

Banks and businesses were doing well. Bank got aid from bond returns, which lets them earn more cash on bonds they hold and to charge higher interest rates.

JPMorgan Chase climbed 0.5 percent.

Even the S&P 500 index dropped 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,885.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,112. The Nasdaq slipped 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,949.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury climbed to 2.50 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are moving in early trading on Wall Street and declines offset gains for banks elsewhere in the current marketplace, including energy businesses.

Banks got any help Thursday from rising bond returns, which allows them to earn more income on bonds they hold and also to charge higher interest rates.

JPMorgan Chase was up 0.6%.

Oil prices fell. That helped pull energy companies lower. Concho Resources gave up 1.7%.

The S&P 500 index edged up half a point.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little affected at 26,152. The Nasdaq slipped 3 points to 7,961.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the standard 10-year Treasury climbed to 2.49%.