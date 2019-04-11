Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.03

Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.03 and last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 2647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMI. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $30,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $386,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,297 in the last ninety days. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

