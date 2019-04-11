Manx Telecom (MANX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MANX. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manx Telecom in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Manx Telecom from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

LON:MANX opened at GBX 214.25 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. Manx Telecom has a 12 month low of GBX 148.50 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 265.50 ($3.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.06.

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and the public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

