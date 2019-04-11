Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $278.85 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.83 and a twelve month high of $280.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $1,358,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,009,587.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

