Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $9.93 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $151.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $160.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.60.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $6,349,737.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,237.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $18,348,472 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

