Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $17.77 Million Stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the third quarter valued at $537,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the third quarter valued at $111,000.
BMV:IEI opened at $122.75 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 52-week low of $1,994.28 and a 52-week high of $2,480.00.
