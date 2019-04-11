Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 41,269 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,601,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,951,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,076,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,514,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,421,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,921,000 after buying an additional 192,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,967,000 after buying an additional 9,375,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,115,000 after buying an additional 355,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.60 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.61.

Shares of EMR opened at $71.13 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

