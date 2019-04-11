Malcolm Frank Clay Buys 48,500 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc (GPV) Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Malcolm Frank Clay acquired 48,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$20,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$990,990.

Shares of GPV stock opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,054.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

