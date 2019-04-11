Malaga Cove Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Newmont Mining accounts for 1.7% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 300,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,928,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.01. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.49.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $635,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,796,497.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,350 shares of company stock worth $1,591,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

