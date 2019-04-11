Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 498 Shares of International Paper Co (IP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in International Paper by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in International Paper by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in International Paper by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $429,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $2,100,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,760 shares of company stock worth $4,016,587 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

