Main Street Capital (MAIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Separately, National Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,624. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 72.08% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 969,029.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 300,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300,399 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

