Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $865.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.21 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Croyle sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $127,012.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,254.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,696 shares of company stock worth $2,597,682. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

