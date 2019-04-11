Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Position Trimmed by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,186 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,579,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,361,000 after purchasing an additional 902,646 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,653,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 392,504 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $24,921,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $851,929,000 after purchasing an additional 329,367 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $412,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,112.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Croyle sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $127,012.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,254.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,682 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.74. 604,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,833. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $865.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

