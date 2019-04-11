Madison Square Garden (MSG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $333.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Madison Square have outperformed the industry in the past year. The last reported quarter marked Madison Square’s second straight quarter of earnings and revenue beat. Results benefited from robust performance of both the Entertainment and Sports segments. Apart from its strong brand presence, the company’s entertainment business continues to grow on innovative venues and overall positive scenario in the concert market, which is commendable. Also, Madison Square is consistently benefiting from its ongoing efforts to reinstate growth through multi-night and multi-marketing agents. Moreover, continual partnerships to expand its footprint bode well. Estimates have also been revised upward over the past two months. However, intense competition in the sports business remains a concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Imperial Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Shares of MSG stock opened at $303.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Madison Square Garden has a 12-month low of $236.78 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.33. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

