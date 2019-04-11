Macro (MCR) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Macro (CURRENCY:MCR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Macro token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Macro has traded flat against the US dollar. Macro has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Macro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00339374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.01435877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00222336 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Macro Profile

Macro’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Macro’s official Twitter account is @wearemacro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Macro is whatismacro.com

Buying and Selling Macro

Macro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Macro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Macro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Macro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

