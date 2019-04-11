Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,469,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,417,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 59.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 665,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 248,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 106.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 1,500 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $43,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 56,300 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,449,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRR. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

