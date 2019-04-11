Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9,885.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,445 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $153.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/macquarie-group-ltd-raises-stake-in-ameriprise-financial-inc-amp.html.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.